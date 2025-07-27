Domino’s Pizza Enterprises (OTCMKTS:DPZUF) Trading Up 0.8% – Time to Buy?

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DPZUF – Get Free Report) shot up 0.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $11.89 and last traded at $11.89. 500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 851 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.80.

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.95.

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Company Profile

Domino's Pizza Enterprises Limited operates retail food outlets. The company holds franchise rights for the Domino's brand in Australia, New Zealand, Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Japan, Cambodia, Germany, Luxembourg, Denmark, Taiwan, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates various stores.

