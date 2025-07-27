Defense Stocks To Watch Now – July 24th

Citigroup, GE Aerospace, Lockheed Martin, ON Semiconductor, L3Harris Technologies, Boeing, and Analog Devices are the seven Defense stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Defense stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that design, produce, and support military and defense-related equipment and services—ranging from weapons systems and aerospace vehicles to cybersecurity solutions and logistics. Their performance is often tied to government defense budgets and global geopolitical developments, making them a distinct segment of the broader equity market. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Defense stocks within the last several days.

Citigroup (C)

Citigroup Inc., a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Shares of NYSE C traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $96.51. 5,566,358 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,901,214. The business has a 50 day moving average of $81.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.34. Citigroup has a 1 year low of $53.51 and a 1 year high of $96.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

GE Aerospace (GE)

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

Shares of GE traded up $5.84 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $269.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,933,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,246,510. GE Aerospace has a fifty-two week low of $150.20 and a fifty-two week high of $272.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $246.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $285.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.37.

Lockheed Martin (LMT)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Lockheed Martin stock traded up $2.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $421.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,226,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,650,813. Lockheed Martin has a twelve month low of $410.11 and a twelve month high of $618.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $98.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $467.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $463.32.

ON Semiconductor (ON)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Shares of ON Semiconductor stock traded down $4.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $55.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,462,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,882,396. ON Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $31.04 and a 1-year high of $80.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.55, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.90.

L3Harris Technologies (LHX)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

Shares of NYSE:LHX traded up $7.76 during trading on Thursday, reaching $277.36. 1,471,547 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,447,415. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. L3Harris Technologies has a 1-year low of $193.09 and a 1-year high of $280.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $249.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $224.70. The firm has a market cap of $51.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.75.

Boeing (BA)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Shares of BA stock traded up $0.63 on Thursday, hitting $234.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,651,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,547,717. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.06 and a beta of 1.41. Boeing has a fifty-two week low of $128.88 and a fifty-two week high of $235.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $211.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.92.

Analog Devices (ADI)

Analog Devices, Inc. designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

ADI traded down $2.77 on Thursday, hitting $225.31. 1,592,935 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,999,904. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.81 billion, a PE ratio of 61.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $230.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $215.12. Analog Devices has a 52 week low of $158.65 and a 52 week high of $247.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

