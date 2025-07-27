Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Shares Bought by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 16.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,368 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Datadog were worth $433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lifted its position in Datadog by 887.0% during the first quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 25,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 22,646 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its position in Datadog by 96.9% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Datadog during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Datadog in the first quarter worth about $37,000. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Datadog alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DDOG shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Datadog in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Scotiabank set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Datadog and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.79.

Insider Transactions at Datadog

In other news, Director Matthew Jacobson sold 47,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.40, for a total value of $5,080,664.40. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 25,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,735,263.20. This represents a 65.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 107,365 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total transaction of $13,067,394.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 548,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,784,102.65. This trade represents a 16.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 957,666 shares of company stock worth $117,576,223. 8.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Datadog Stock Up 2.2%

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG opened at $149.84 on Friday. Datadog, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.63 and a 12-month high of $170.08. The stock has a market cap of $51.75 billion, a PE ratio of 325.75, a P/E/G ratio of 82.40 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $130.32 and a 200 day moving average of $120.69.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. Datadog had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 6.39%. The company had revenue of $761.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Datadog’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Datadog Company Profile

(Free Report)

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.