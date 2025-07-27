Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

Daktronics Price Performance

Shares of DAKT opened at $16.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $817.68 million, a PE ratio of -37.84, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.27 and its 200-day moving average is $14.58. Daktronics has a fifty-two week low of $10.24 and a fifty-two week high of $19.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 25th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Daktronics had a negative net margin of 1.34% and a positive return on equity of 15.29%. The business had revenue of $172.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Daktronics will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Daktronics

In related news, major shareholder Fox Opportunities Fund L. Alta sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.90, for a total transaction of $14,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 4,973,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,106,625.10. This trade represents a 16.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DAKT. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Daktronics during the fourth quarter worth about $760,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Daktronics during the fourth quarter worth about $187,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Daktronics during the fourth quarter worth about $1,499,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Daktronics by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,388,284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,406,000 after buying an additional 140,482 shares during the period. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in Daktronics in the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. 61.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Daktronics

Daktronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic scoreboards, programmable display systems and large screen video displays for sporting, commercial, and transportation applications in the United States and internationally. It operates through Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International segments.

