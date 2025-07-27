CPB Inc. (NYSE:CPF) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.27

CPB Inc. (NYSE:CPF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 25th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%.

CPB has a payout ratio of 34.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect CPB to earn $3.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.4%.

Get CPB alerts:

CPB Stock Performance

Shares of CPF stock opened at $27.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. CPB has a fifty-two week low of $23.16 and a fifty-two week high of $33.25. The company has a market capitalization of $747.18 million, a P/E ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.41.

Insider Activity

CPB ( NYSE:CPF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.03). CPB had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The business had revenue of $72.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Analysts expect that CPB will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CPB news, Director Paul K. Yonamine sold 2,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.31, for a total transaction of $72,747.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 19,711 shares in the company, valued at $518,596.41. This trade represents a 12.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Agnes Catherine Ngo sold 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total value of $97,323.60. Following the sale, the director directly owned 68,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,008,726.40. This represents a 4.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,764 shares of company stock valued at $352,386 in the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of CPB

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in CPB by 433.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 293,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,932,000 after buying an additional 238,367 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CPB by 1.6% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 169,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,592,000 after buying an additional 2,731 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in CPB by 4.2% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 94,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 3,837 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in CPB by 9.2% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 89,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 7,530 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in CPB by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 85,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,315,000 after buying an additional 25,448 shares during the last quarter. 88.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CPB

(Get Free Report)

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products and services, including checking, savings and time deposits, cash management and digital banking, trust, and retail brokerage services, as well as money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CPB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CPB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.