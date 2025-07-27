Coveo Solutions (TSE:CVO) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Coveo Solutions Inc. (TSE:CVO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$8.70 and last traded at C$8.68, with a volume of 110060 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.39.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Coveo Solutions from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. National Bankshares cut their price target on Coveo Solutions from C$8.50 to C$7.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Coveo Solutions from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Coveo Solutions from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on Coveo Solutions from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coveo Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$10.58.
Coveo Solutions Trading Up 3.5%
Coveo Solutions Company Profile
Coveo Solutions Inc is an AI-powered platform. It provides applied AI solutions enabling enterprises to deliver relevant digital experiences at scale. The company’s solutions provide value to its customers by helping drive revenue growth, reduce customer support costs, increase customer satisfaction and website engagement, and improve employee proficiency and satisfaction.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Coveo Solutions
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Crypto Skeptics Can Still Win Big With These Risk-Limiting ETFs
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- 3 Discounted Steel Stocks You Can DCA Into Today
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Could Baker Hughes Be an Unlikely Winner in Drone Defense Boom?
Receive News & Ratings for Coveo Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coveo Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.