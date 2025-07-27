Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Shares Down 6.5% – Should You Sell?

Core Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:CLB – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 6.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $12.54 and last traded at $12.49. 155,323 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 450,902 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Core Laboratories from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Core Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Core Laboratories from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th.

Core Laboratories Stock Down 12.2%

The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.87. The firm has a market cap of $549.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.41.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Core Laboratories had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business had revenue of $130.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Core Laboratories Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

Core Laboratories Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 4th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 4th. Core Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 6.78%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Core Laboratories

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ariel Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 10,342,025 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $155,027,000 after buying an additional 709,455 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,158,702 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,058,000 after buying an additional 46,941 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,058,620 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,329,000 after buying an additional 5,416 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 847,983 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,678,000 after buying an additional 28,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 736,853 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,045,000 after buying an additional 180,344 shares in the last quarter. 97.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Core Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Core Laboratories Inc provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock and reservoir fluid samples to enhance production and improve recovery of crude oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

Featured Articles

