Contrasting Cactus (NYSE:WHD) & LandBridge (NYSE:LB)

LandBridge (NYSE:LB – Get Free Report) and Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares LandBridge and Cactus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LandBridge N/A N/A N/A Cactus 16.78% 18.99% 13.76%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for LandBridge and Cactus, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LandBridge 1 3 4 0 2.38 Cactus 1 1 2 0 2.25

Valuation and Earnings

LandBridge presently has a consensus price target of $65.86, indicating a potential upside of 16.43%. Cactus has a consensus price target of $52.00, indicating a potential upside of 12.78%. Given LandBridge’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe LandBridge is more favorable than Cactus.

This table compares LandBridge and Cactus”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LandBridge $109.95 million 39.30 -$41.77 million $3.56 15.89 Cactus $1.13 billion 3.26 $185.41 million $2.81 16.41

Cactus has higher revenue and earnings than LandBridge. LandBridge is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cactus, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

LandBridge pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Cactus pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. LandBridge pays out 11.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Cactus pays out 18.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Cactus has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years. Cactus is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

85.1% of Cactus shares are held by institutional investors. 70.4% of LandBridge shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.8% of Cactus shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Cactus beats LandBridge on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LandBridge

LandBridge Company LLC owns and manages land and resources to support and enhance oil and natural gas development in the United States. It owns surface acres in and around the Delaware Basin in Texas and New Mexico. The company holds a portfolio of oil and gas royalties. It also sells brackish water and other surface composite materials. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Houston, Texas. LandBridge Company LLC operates as a subsidiary of LandBridge Holdings LLC.

About Cactus

Cactus, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and leases pressure control and spoolable pipes in the United States, Australia, Canada, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pressure Control and Spoolable Technologies. The Pressure Control segment designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellhead and pressure control equipment under the Cactus Wellhead brand name through service centers. Its products are sold and rented primarily for onshore unconventional oil and gas wells for drilling, completion, and production phases of the wells. This segment also provides field services to install, maintain, and handle the equipment. The Spoolable Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and sells spoolable pipes and associated end fittings under the FlexSteel brand name. Its products are primarily used to transport oil, gas, and other liquids. This segment also provides field services and rental items through service centers and pipe yards, as well as offers equipment and services internationally. In addition, the company offers repair and refurbishment services. Cactus, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

