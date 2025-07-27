ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Holdings Boosted by First National Advisers LLC

First National Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,754 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,737 shares during the quarter. First National Advisers LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,182,150 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $124,149,000 after purchasing an additional 70,759 shares during the period. Peak Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1.6% in the first quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 67,877 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $7,128,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 698.1% during the first quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 22,914 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after acquiring an additional 20,043 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.8% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 827,056 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $86,857,000 after acquiring an additional 38,068 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 7.6% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 3,198 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on COP shares. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $123.00 price objective (up from $113.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Barclays cut their price target on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $117.00 price objective (up from $113.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.33.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $94.96 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.14 and a 200-day moving average of $94.34. The company has a market capitalization of $120.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.27. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $79.88 and a one year high of $116.08.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The energy producer reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $16.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.74 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 16.02%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.64%.

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

In other news, EVP Kirk L. Johnson acquired 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $94.24 per share, with a total value of $499,472.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president owned 14,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,369,024.48. This trade represents a 57.44% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About ConocoPhillips

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.