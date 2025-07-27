Comparing Fresenius SE & Co. (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) & Xcelerate (OTCMKTS:XCRT)

Fresenius SE & Co. (OTCMKTS:FSNUY – Get Free Report) and Xcelerate (OTCMKTS:XCRT – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Fresenius SE & Co. and Xcelerate”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fresenius SE & Co. $23.63 billion N/A $509.67 million $0.19 65.34 Xcelerate N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Profitability

Fresenius SE & Co. has higher revenue and earnings than Xcelerate.

This table compares Fresenius SE & Co. and Xcelerate’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fresenius SE & Co. 1.92% 9.06% 4.17% Xcelerate N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Fresenius SE & Co. has a beta of 0.75, suggesting that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Xcelerate has a beta of 4.08, suggesting that its share price is 308% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Fresenius SE & Co. and Xcelerate, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fresenius SE & Co. 0 0 2 1 3.33 Xcelerate 0 0 0 0 0.00

Summary

Fresenius SE & Co. beats Xcelerate on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fresenius SE & Co.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA, a health care company, provides products and services for chronically ill patients. It operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure. This segment provides dialyzers, dialysis machines, and related disposable products, as well as dialysis-related services. The Fresenius Kabi segment engages in the therapy and care of critically and chronically ill patients. This segment offers I.V. generic drugs; biosimilar drugs for autoimmune diseases and oncology; enteral and parenteral nutrition products; medical technologies, as well as disposables, infusions pumps, apheresis machines, cell therapy devices, and other products. The Fresenius Helios segment provides clinical and nursing care facilities. The Fresenius Vamed segment provides services for hospitals and other healthcare facilities. This segment also offers operational management of healthcare facilities and provides services to patients. The company was formerly known as Fresenius SE and changed its name to Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in January 2011. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Bad Homburg vor der Höhe, Germany.

About Xcelerate

Xcelerate Inc. acquires engineering/patents and applies to early-stage medical technology companies. The company engages in the formulation, packaging and marketing of consumer health and beauty, and clinically tested skin care products; development of artificial intelligence and virtual health technology to assist patients; owning and licensing the rights to various forms of medical equipment. It also provides Ceramedx, a natural plant based therapeutic skin care product; Earth Science Beauty, which offers natural facial skincare targeted to specific skin types. The company was formerly known as Union Dental Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Xcelerate Inc. Xcelerate Inc. was incorporated in 1996 is based in Mauldin, South Carolina.

