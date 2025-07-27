Commonwealth Business Bank (OTCMKTS:CBBI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Commonwealth Business Bank (OTCMKTS:CBBI – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $17.13 million for the quarter.

Commonwealth Business Bank Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of OTCMKTS:CBBI opened at $10.53 on Friday. Commonwealth Business Bank has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $11.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.56.

Commonwealth Business Bank Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Commonwealth Business Bank’s payout ratio is currently 21.05%.

Commonwealth Business Bank Company Profile

CBB Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Commonwealth Business Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers checking, savings, money market, and certification of deposit accounts; SBA lending; business lines of credit; business term loans; business and commercial property loans; construction loans; and credit cards.

