Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (CBSH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 on September 23rd

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 25th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a dividend of 0.275 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%.

Commerce Bancshares has a dividend payout ratio of 26.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Commerce Bancshares to earn $4.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.3%.

Commerce Bancshares Price Performance

CBSH opened at $62.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.59. Commerce Bancshares has a 1-year low of $52.69 and a 1-year high of $72.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Commerce Bancshares ( NASDAQ:CBSH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $445.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.11 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 26.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Bank of America increased their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.20.

Insider Transactions at Commerce Bancshares

In other Commerce Bancshares news, Director June Mcallister Fowler sold 1,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total transaction of $98,244.96. Following the sale, the director directly owned 3,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,786. The trade was a 33.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Commerce Bancshares

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Commerce Bancshares stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report) by 85.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

