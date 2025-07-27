Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Acquired by Nemes Rush Group LLC

Nemes Rush Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Chubb comprises approximately 2.2% of Nemes Rush Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Nemes Rush Group LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $17,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,668,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,329,173,000 after purchasing an additional 91,892 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,481,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,172,194,000 after purchasing an additional 212,889 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,893,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,457,402,000 after purchasing an additional 131,075 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 6,238,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,884,004,000 after purchasing an additional 878,177 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Chubb by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,406,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,217,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403,545 shares during the period. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chubb Price Performance

Shares of CB stock opened at $269.28 on Friday. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $252.16 and a twelve month high of $306.91. The stock has a market cap of $107.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $284.54 and its 200 day moving average is $282.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $6.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.84 by $0.30. Chubb had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 16.08%. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.38 earnings per share. Chubb’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 15th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.12%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 5,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.06, for a total value of $1,599,100.78. Following the transaction, the insider owned 91,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,447,670.80. This trade represents a 5.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 85,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total value of $24,694,489.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 237,728 shares in the company, valued at $68,998,174.72. This trade represents a 26.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,390 shares of company stock worth $29,163,135 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CB shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Chubb from $303.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Barclays lowered Chubb from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $321.00 to $298.00 in a report on Monday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $303.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Chubb from $307.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Chubb from $285.00 to $267.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chubb currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.64.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

