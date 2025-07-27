Choreo LLC Raises Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Choreo LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,730 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IJK. Abound Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 260.6% during the 1st quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.99% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of IJK stock opened at $94.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.42 and a 200-day moving average of $88.24. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $71.69 and a 12-month high of $100.01.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.