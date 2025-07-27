Choreo LLC Grows Position in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN)

Choreo LLC grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,445 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $5,967,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. now owns 272,990 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,210,000 after purchasing an additional 26,519 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 209.5% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 22,679 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 15,351 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 767.3% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 376,999 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $12,339,000 after purchasing an additional 333,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 93.6% during the 1st quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 41,368 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DVN opened at $32.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $21.15 billion, a PE ratio of 7.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.50. Devon Energy Corporation has a one year low of $25.89 and a one year high of $47.44.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The energy company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). Devon Energy had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 21.90%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Devon Energy Corporation will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.87%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DVN shares. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.85.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

