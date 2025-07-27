Choreo LLC Decreases Stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Choreo LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IJT. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,919,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,834,000 after buying an additional 53,484 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,355,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,474,000 after acquiring an additional 12,648 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,248,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,051,000 after acquiring an additional 93,776 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 512,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,361,000 after acquiring an additional 21,493 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 426,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,717,000 after purchasing an additional 80,886 shares during the last quarter. 55.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.6%

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock opened at $135.84 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.87. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $107.38 and a 12 month high of $152.05. The company has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 1.13.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.2939 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%.

(Free Report)

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.