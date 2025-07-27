Choreo LLC Acquires 454 Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Choreo LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,106 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 982,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,622,000 after acquiring an additional 272,625 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 643,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,834,000 after purchasing an additional 40,025 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 273,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,723,000 after purchasing an additional 38,478 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 223,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,448,000 after purchasing an additional 57,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 206,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VPU stock opened at $182.66 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $176.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.88. The stock has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 0.54. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 12 month low of $154.00 and a 12 month high of $185.75.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

