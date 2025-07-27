Carnegie Investment Counsel Takes $314,000 Position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Carnegie Investment Counsel acquired a new stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 5,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Sanofi by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,059,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,619,000 after purchasing an additional 408,752 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Sanofi by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,017,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,587,000 after purchasing an additional 441,637 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Sanofi by 88.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,843,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,991,000 after purchasing an additional 5,091,304 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Sanofi by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,776,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,164,000 after purchasing an additional 369,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Sanofi by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,676,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,304,000 after purchasing an additional 34,660 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on SNY. Hsbc Global Res raised Sanofi to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a $56.00 price target on Sanofi in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Sanofi Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:SNY opened at $50.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $123.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.54 and its 200-day moving average is $52.13. Sanofi has a 52-week low of $45.80 and a 52-week high of $60.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.79 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 14.56%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Sanofi will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Sanofi Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.