Carnegie Investment Counsel Purchases Shares of 11,410 Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS)

Carnegie Investment Counsel purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000. Carnegie Investment Counsel owned approximately 0.15% of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSMS. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,821,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 289,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,761,000 after acquiring an additional 36,978 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $631,000. PAX Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 254,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,931,000 after purchasing an additional 41,459 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0%

BSMS stock opened at $23.16 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.18. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.41 and a fifty-two week high of $23.72.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 21st were paid a $0.0584 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 21st.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2028. BSMS was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.