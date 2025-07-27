Carnegie Investment Counsel Buys 2,327 Shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

Carnegie Investment Counsel lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG – Free Report) by 43.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,650 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,327 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF were worth $547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the first quarter worth $248,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the first quarter worth $1,049,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 15.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after buying an additional 2,354 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 53.7% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 2,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 17.1% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYG opened at $88.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $84.03 and a 200 day moving average of $80.78. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a 52-week low of $63.60 and a 52-week high of $88.60.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

