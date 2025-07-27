Carnegie Investment Counsel Buys 1,014 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Carnegie Investment Counsel lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 14.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,872 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Carnegie Investment Counsel’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $446,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DGRO. Dunhill Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 235.2% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

DGRO opened at $65.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.89. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $54.09 and a 52-week high of $65.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.46 and its 200-day moving average is $62.17.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

