Carnegie Investment Counsel Boosts Stock Holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Carnegie Investment Counsel increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 22.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Carnegie Investment Counsel’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Iron Mountain in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Iron Mountain in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in Iron Mountain in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Franchise Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Iron Mountain in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Iron Mountain by 10,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 18th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $118.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Iron Mountain has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.71.

Insider Activity at Iron Mountain

In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 69,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.36, for a total transaction of $6,937,385.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.97, for a total transaction of $89,973.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 36,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,650,404.55. This represents a 2.41% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 240,007 shares of company stock worth $23,649,959. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Iron Mountain Price Performance

Iron Mountain stock opened at $99.27 on Friday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12-month low of $72.33 and a 12-month high of $130.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 242.11 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $100.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.45.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Iron Mountain had a negative return on equity of 201.62% and a net margin of 1.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.785 per share. This represents a $3.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 765.85%.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers’ work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

