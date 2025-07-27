Burney Co. Trims Position in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Burney Co. cut its stake in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) by 26.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,193 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,167 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Voya Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Voya Financial by 666.4% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 889 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Voya Financial by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 950 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC increased its stake in Voya Financial by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Voya Financial by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,343 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Voya Financial

In other news, Director Yvette S. Butler sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.18, for a total value of $112,506.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,493.90. The trade was a 82.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Voya Financial Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSE VOYA opened at $71.83 on Friday. Voya Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $52.43 and a one year high of $84.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The asset manager reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.56. Voya Financial had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Voya Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 27th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VOYA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Voya Financial from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Voya Financial from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Voya Financial from $89.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Voya Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.50.

Voya Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Voya Financial, Inc engages in the provision of workplace benefits and savings products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Solutions, Health Solutions, and Investment Management. The Wealth Solutions segment offers full-service retirement products; recordkeeping services; stable value and fixed general account investment products; non-qualified plan administration services; and tools, guidance, and services to promote the financial well-being and retirement security of employees.

Further Reading

