Burney Co. Takes $247,000 Position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Burney Co. bought a new stake in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,706,000 after purchasing an additional 6,742 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,207,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,132,222,000 after purchasing an additional 58,777 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in AptarGroup by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 22,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,778 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AptarGroup during the fourth quarter worth $116,265,000. 88.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ATR shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on AptarGroup from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upped their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.60.

AptarGroup Price Performance

Shares of ATR stock opened at $160.94 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $156.02 and its 200-day moving average is $151.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.25. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.85 and a 52 week high of $178.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a PE ratio of 29.37, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.57.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. AptarGroup had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The business had revenue of $887.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $894.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. AptarGroup’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AptarGroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 24th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.85%.

Insider Activity at AptarGroup

In related news, insider Xiangwei Gong sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.49, for a total transaction of $1,095,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 10,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,606,369.85. The trade was a 40.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephan B. Tanda sold 17,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.24, for a total transaction of $2,687,686.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 204,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,002,082.64. The trade was a 7.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,680 shares of company stock worth $6,983,798. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

Further Reading

