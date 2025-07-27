Burney Co. Has $203,000 Stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Burney Co. cut its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 93.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,406 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 20,166 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in Electronic Arts in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, American National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Electronic Arts in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Stuart Canfield sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.32, for a total value of $151,320.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 14,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,199,133.56. The trade was a 6.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.21, for a total value of $761,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 57,393 shares in the company, valued at $8,735,788.53. This represents a 8.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,729 shares of company stock worth $4,822,884 in the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ:EA opened at $151.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.21 and a 1 year high of $168.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 28th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 28th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on EA shares. Hsbc Global Res raised Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $175.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Argus set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Friday, May 16th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.71.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

