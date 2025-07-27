Burney Co. Acquires New Stake in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Burney Co. bought a new position in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,039 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ball & Co Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Starbucks from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Starbucks from $95.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Monday, June 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Baird R W cut shares of Starbucks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.58.

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $94.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $107.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.21, a P/E/G ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.02. Starbucks Corporation has a 1-year low of $72.72 and a 1-year high of $117.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.65.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The coffee company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $8.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 8.61% and a negative return on equity of 42.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.41%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

