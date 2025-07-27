Bryce Point Capital LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Bryce Point Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 31.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,117 shares during the period. DraftKings makes up 0.8% of Bryce Point Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Bryce Point Capital LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raiffeisen Bank International AG bought a new stake in DraftKings during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in DraftKings during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in DraftKings during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in DraftKings during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in DraftKings by 197.9% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. 37.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DKNG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of DraftKings from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Northland Securities set a $50.00 target price on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of DraftKings from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of DraftKings from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.38.

DraftKings stock opened at $44.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $39.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.05, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.68 and its 200 day moving average is $39.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. DraftKings Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.69 and a 52-week high of $53.61.

In related news, Director Jocelyn Moore sold 3,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total transaction of $110,638.08. Following the sale, the director owned 5,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,810.16. This represents a 34.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Alan Wayne Ellingson sold 6,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.77, for a total transaction of $251,102.33. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 171,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,297,524.36. The trade was a 3.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 589,404 shares of company stock worth $22,639,746 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

