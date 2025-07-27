Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Stock Holdings Lessened by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 411 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $2,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BRO. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the first quarter valued at $1,929,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Brown & Brown by 104.4% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Brown & Brown by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Brown & Brown by 395.6% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 34,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,489,000 after purchasing an additional 27,297 shares during the period. Finally, Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Brown & Brown by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 764,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,130,000 after purchasing an additional 18,677 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on BRO. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Brown & Brown from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $122.00 price target (up from $116.00) on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $121.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brown & Brown currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.92.

Brown & Brown Stock Up 0.6%

NYSE BRO opened at $103.38 on Friday. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.61 and a 12 month high of $125.68. The company has a market capitalization of $29.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.80, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.52.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.01). Brown & Brown had a net margin of 20.84% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. Brown & Brown’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brown & Brown Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 13th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is 16.71%.

About Brown & Brown

(Free Report)

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.