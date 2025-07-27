Brokerages Set Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Target Price at $96.62

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $96.62.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WAL shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st.

NYSE WAL opened at $82.10 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.29. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $57.05 and a 12 month high of $98.10.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $836.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $838.58 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 12.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.97%.

In related news, insider Tim R. Bruckner sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total value of $209,775.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 24,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,077,527.69. This represents a 9.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WAL. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,695,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 364,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,435,000 after purchasing an additional 4,057 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,771,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 146,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,222,000 after purchasing an additional 10,245 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

