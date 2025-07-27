Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Position Trimmed by First National Advisers LLC

First National Advisers LLC trimmed its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 12.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. Booking comprises 0.8% of First National Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. First National Advisers LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $4,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in Booking during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, North Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 92.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BKNG stock opened at $5,632.27 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5,546.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $5,049.91. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3,180.00 and a fifty-two week high of $5,839.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.40.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $24.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $17.57 by $7.24. Booking had a negative return on equity of 143.67% and a net margin of 22.58%. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $20.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th were given a $9.60 dividend. This represents a $38.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. Booking’s payout ratio is presently 23.89%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BKNG shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $5,700.00 price objective (up previously from $5,600.00) on shares of Booking in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Booking from $5,960.00 to $5,557.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Hsbc Global Res raised Booking to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Booking from $5,360.00 to $6,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Booking presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5,454.26.

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,695.00, for a total transaction of $5,769,035.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 26,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,674,935. This represents a 3.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,039 shares of company stock valued at $16,963,769. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

