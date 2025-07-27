Best Telecom Stocks To Consider – July 24th

Broadcom, ServiceNow, AT&T, Huntington Bancshares, and C3.ai are the five Telecom stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Telecom stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that provide telecommunications services—such as wireless voice and data, broadband internet, satellite communications and related network infrastructure. Investors often view them as defensive holdings because these companies tend to generate steady cash flows and pay regular dividends. Their performance is influenced by factors like technological advances, regulatory changes and shifts in consumer demand for connectivity. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Telecom stocks within the last several days.

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

AVGO stock traded up $5.62 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $289.31. 9,427,393 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,209,750. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $257.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $221.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 trillion, a PE ratio of 108.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.12. Broadcom has a 1-year low of $128.50 and a 1-year high of $291.20.

ServiceNow (NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Shares of NYSE NOW traded up $36.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $992.64. The stock had a trading volume of 2,718,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,684,719. ServiceNow has a fifty-two week low of $678.66 and a fifty-two week high of $1,198.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,002.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $954.31. The company has a market cap of $205.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.60, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.94.

AT&T (T)

AT&T, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

Shares of NYSE T traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $27.89. The stock had a trading volume of 26,428,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,054,117. AT&T has a fifty-two week low of $18.64 and a fifty-two week high of $29.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.54. The company has a market cap of $200.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.42.

Huntington Bancshares (HBAN)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

Shares of NASDAQ HBAN traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.83. The stock had a trading volume of 24,827,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,977,299. The company has a market cap of $24.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.73. Huntington Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $11.91 and a fifty-two week high of $18.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

C3.ai (AI)

C3.ai, Inc. operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

Shares of AI traded down $2.71 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $26.45. The company had a trading volume of 14,187,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,292,151. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.81 and a beta of 1.99. C3.ai has a 1 year low of $17.03 and a 1 year high of $45.08.

