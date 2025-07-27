Best Renewable Energy Stocks Worth Watching – July 24th

Quanta Services, Southern, Bank of New York Mellon, Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras, TMC the metals, Rockwell Automation, and Equinor ASA are the seven Renewable Energy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Renewable energy stocks are shares of companies involved in producing power from sustainable sources such as solar, wind, hydroelectric, geothermal and biomass. Investors buy these equities to participate in the growth of the clean-energy sector, which is driven by environmental policies, technological innovation and rising global demand for low-carbon power. These stocks can include manufacturers of renewable technologies, project developers and operators of renewable power facilities. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Renewable Energy stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Quanta Services (PWR)

Quanta Services, Inc. provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Shares of PWR stock traded up $4.42 on Thursday, hitting $409.53. 409,396 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,426,477. The firm has a market cap of $60.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.05, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.08. Quanta Services has a 52 week low of $227.08 and a 52 week high of $410.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $365.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $314.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PWR

Southern (SO)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Shares of SO stock traded up $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $95.22. 1,639,986 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,117,893. The firm has a market cap of $104.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.38. Southern has a 52 week low of $80.46 and a 52 week high of $96.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SO

Bank of New York Mellon (BK)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

Shares of BK stock traded up $1.16 on Thursday, hitting $100.79. 1,496,199 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,314,638. The firm has a market cap of $72.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.07. Bank of New York Mellon has a 52 week low of $60.93 and a 52 week high of $101.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BK

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras (PBR)

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. The Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily for supplies to the domestic refineries.

Shares of NYSE:PBR traded down $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $12.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,563,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,688,650. Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras has a 52-week low of $11.03 and a 52-week high of $15.73. The company has a market cap of $81.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PBR

TMC the metals (TMC)

TMC the metals company Inc., a deep-sea minerals exploration company, focuses on the collection, processing, and refining of polymetallic nodules found on the seafloor in California. It primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, copper, and manganese products. The company holds exploration and commercial rights in three polymetallic nodule contract areas in the Clarion Clipperton Zone of the Pacific Ocean.

Shares of TMC stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.17. 12,916,569 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,035,940. TMC the metals has a 12-month low of $0.72 and a 12-month high of $8.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.49 and a beta of 1.57.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TMC

Rockwell Automation (ROK)

Rockwell Automation, Inc. provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Shares of ROK stock traded up $1.74 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $359.73. 272,217 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 922,289. Rockwell Automation has a 12-month low of $215.00 and a 12-month high of $360.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $327.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $288.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.38.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ROK

Equinor ASA (EQNR)

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

Shares of EQNR stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $25.63. 3,457,213 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,165,024. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Equinor ASA has a 12-month low of $21.41 and a 12-month high of $28.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.40.

Read Our Latest Research Report on EQNR

Recommended Stories