Best Growth Stocks To Research – July 24th

Circle Internet Group, Blackstone, Novo Nordisk A/S, Karman, and BlackRock are the five Growth stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Growth stocks are shares of companies whose revenues and earnings are expected to grow at an above-average rate compared to the broader market. These companies typically reinvest most of their profits back into research, development, or business expansion rather than paying dividends. Because investors pay a premium for future growth, such stocks often carry higher price-to-earnings ratios and can exhibit greater price volatility. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Growth stocks within the last several days.

Circle Internet Group (CRCL)

Founded in 2013, Circle’s mission is to raise global economic prosperity through the frictionless exchange of value. We intend to connect the world more deeply by building a new global economic system on the foundation of the internet, and to facilitate the creation of a world where everyone, everywhere can share value as easily as we can today share information, content, and communications.

Circle Internet Group stock traded down $12.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $190.13. The stock had a trading volume of 6,339,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,866,938. Circle Internet Group has a twelve month low of $64.00 and a twelve month high of $298.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15,025.29.

Blackstone (BX)

Blackstone Inc. is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Shares of NYSE BX traded up $8.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $179.99. The company had a trading volume of 3,354,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,300,994. Blackstone has a 12-month low of $115.66 and a 12-month high of $200.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $131.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.21, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $147.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.61.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Shares of NYSE NVO traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $70.44. The stock had a trading volume of 6,597,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,185,070. The company has a market capitalization of $314.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.74. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $57.00 and a 52 week high of $139.74.

Karman (KRMN)

We specialize in the upfront design, testing, manufacturing, and sale of mission-critical systems for existing and emerging missile and defense, and space programs. Our integrated payload protection, propulsion, and interstage system solutions are deployed across a wide variety of existing and emerging programs supporting important Department of Defense (“DoD”) and space sector initiatives.

Shares of Karman stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $49.69. 7,151,831 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,035,940. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Karman has a 52 week low of $25.02 and a 52 week high of $57.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.84.

BlackRock (BLK)

BlackRock, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Shares of NYSE:BLK traded up $1.40 on Thursday, reaching $1,121.77. The company had a trading volume of 172,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 795,601. The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,022.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $975.06. BlackRock has a twelve month low of $773.74 and a twelve month high of $1,125.76.

