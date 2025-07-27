BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY) vs. Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Head to Head Review

BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY – Get Free Report) and Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BE Semiconductor Industries and Axcelis Technologies”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BE Semiconductor Industries $657.41 million N/A $196.93 million $2.43 57.49 Axcelis Technologies $1.02 billion 2.32 $200.99 million $5.46 13.44

Risk and Volatility

Axcelis Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than BE Semiconductor Industries. Axcelis Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BE Semiconductor Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

BE Semiconductor Industries has a beta of 1.83, indicating that its stock price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Axcelis Technologies has a beta of 1.57, indicating that its stock price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares BE Semiconductor Industries and Axcelis Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BE Semiconductor Industries 28.10% 34.64% 14.08% Axcelis Technologies 18.58% 18.55% 13.78%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for BE Semiconductor Industries and Axcelis Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BE Semiconductor Industries 0 4 1 2 2.71 Axcelis Technologies 0 4 1 0 2.20

Axcelis Technologies has a consensus target price of $118.33, suggesting a potential upside of 61.22%. Given Axcelis Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Axcelis Technologies is more favorable than BE Semiconductor Industries.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

90.0% of Axcelis Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of BE Semiconductor Industries shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Axcelis Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

BE Semiconductor Industries beats Axcelis Technologies on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BE Semiconductor Industries

BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, sale, and service of semiconductor assembly equipment for the semiconductor and electronics industries in China, the United States, Malaysia, Ireland, Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, Other Asia Pacific and Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Die Attach, Packaging, and Plating. The company's principal products include die attach equipment, such as single chip, multi-chip, multi module, flip chip, thermal compression bonding, fan out wafer level packaging, hybrid and embedded bridge die bonding, and die sorting systems; and packaging equipment, including conventional, ultra-thin, and wafer level molding, as well as trim and form, and singulation systems. It also provides plating equipment, such as tin, copper, and precious metal and solar plating systems, as well as related process chemicals; and tooling, conversion kits, spare parts, and other services. The company's principal brand names include Datacon, Esec, Fico, and Meco. It offers its products primarily to multinational chip manufacturers, assembly subcontractors, and electronics and industrial companies. BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Duiven, the Netherlands.

About Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements. It also provides aftermarket lifecycle products and services, including used tools, spare parts, equipment upgrades, maintenance services, and customer training. It sells its equipment and services to semiconductor chip manufacturers through its direct sales force. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Beverly, Massachusetts.

