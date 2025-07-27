Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) Shares Purchased by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Free Report) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,403 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,313 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 791.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 294,036 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,970,000 after buying an additional 261,066 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Banco Santander by 284.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 670,513 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,057,000 after acquiring an additional 496,309 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC boosted its position in Banco Santander by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 11,875,594 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,566,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774,449 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,655,351 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,108,000 after purchasing an additional 440,676 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 48,283.3% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 72,575 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 72,425 shares during the period. 9.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SAN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Banco Santander in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of NYSE:SAN opened at $8.97 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.96. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 1 year low of $4.27 and a 1 year high of $8.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.99.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. Banco Santander had a net margin of 16.92% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The business had revenue of $17.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.94 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Banco Santander, SA provides various financial services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments. It offers demand and time deposits, mutual funds, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, loans, and various financing solutions; and project finance, debt capital markets, global transaction banking, and corporate finance services.

