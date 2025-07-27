Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) Stock Price Down 83.6% – Here’s Why

Balchem Corporation (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Free Report) shares were down 83.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as $149.06 and last traded at $24.40. Approximately 14,866 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 161,783 shares. The stock had previously closed at $149.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BCPC shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. HC Wainwright set a $180.00 target price on shares of Balchem and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th.

Balchem Trading Down 0.3%

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 35.69, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.89.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.03). Balchem had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The business had revenue of $250.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Balchem Corporation will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Balchem

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BCPC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Balchem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,165,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Balchem in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,214,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Balchem by 20,231.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 177,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,430,000 after purchasing an additional 176,416 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Balchem by 660.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 195,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,457,000 after purchasing an additional 169,816 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Balchem by 53.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 246,883 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,983,000 after purchasing an additional 86,132 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

About Balchem

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, and Specialty Products.

See Also

