Avery Dennison Corporation (AVY) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 3rd

Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.94 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, September 17th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 3rd.

Avery Dennison has a payout ratio of 35.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Avery Dennison to earn $10.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.6%.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Avery Dennison Trading Down 0.4%

NYSE AVY opened at $177.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.87. Avery Dennison has a one year low of $157.00 and a one year high of $224.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 33.14% and a net margin of 8.14%. The business’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Avery Dennison will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Focus Partners Wealth raised its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 7.6% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 3,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in Avery Dennison by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 13,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison during the 1st quarter worth about $1,209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Avery Dennison from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $207.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avery Dennison currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.60.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AVY

Avery Dennison Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.