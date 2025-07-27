Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Stock Holdings Lessened by Horan Capital Advisors LLC.

Horan Capital Advisors LLC. cut its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing comprises approximately 1.4% of Horan Capital Advisors LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Horan Capital Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $4,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 565 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 236,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,290,000 after acquiring an additional 21,910 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 250,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,638,000 after acquiring an additional 20,467 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 92.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 4,808 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

ADP stock opened at $308.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $125.28 billion, a PE ratio of 31.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.76. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $249.49 and a 12 month high of $329.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $311.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $304.69.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.49 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 77.33% and a net margin of 19.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.88 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ADP shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $321.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $298.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $309.62.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

