Analyzing The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) and Fresenius SE & Co. (OTCMKTS:FSNUY)

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) and Fresenius SE & Co. (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares The Pennant Group and Fresenius SE & Co.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Pennant Group 3.40% 10.73% 4.00% Fresenius SE & Co. 1.92% 9.06% 4.17%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

85.9% of The Pennant Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.4% of The Pennant Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Pennant Group $695.24 million 1.16 $22.56 million $0.76 30.72 Fresenius SE & Co. $23.63 billion N/A $509.67 million $0.19 65.34

This table compares The Pennant Group and Fresenius SE & Co.”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Fresenius SE & Co. has higher revenue and earnings than The Pennant Group. The Pennant Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fresenius SE & Co., indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for The Pennant Group and Fresenius SE & Co., as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Pennant Group 0 2 3 0 2.60 Fresenius SE & Co. 0 0 2 1 3.33

The Pennant Group presently has a consensus target price of $33.80, indicating a potential upside of 44.75%. Given The Pennant Group’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe The Pennant Group is more favorable than Fresenius SE & Co..

Risk & Volatility

The Pennant Group has a beta of 1.51, suggesting that its share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fresenius SE & Co. has a beta of 0.75, suggesting that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

The Pennant Group beats Fresenius SE & Co. on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The Pennant Group

The Pennant Group, Inc. provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families. It also provides senior living services, such as residential accommodations, activities, meals, housekeeping, and assistance in the activities of daily living to seniors who are independent or who require some support. The company operates home health, hospice, and home care agencies, as well as senior living communities throughout Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. The Pennant Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Eagle, Idaho.

About Fresenius SE & Co.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA, a health care company, provides products and services for chronically ill patients. It operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure. This segment provides dialyzers, dialysis machines, and related disposable products, as well as dialysis-related services. The Fresenius Kabi segment engages in the therapy and care of critically and chronically ill patients. This segment offers I.V. generic drugs; biosimilar drugs for autoimmune diseases and oncology; enteral and parenteral nutrition products; medical technologies, as well as disposables, infusions pumps, apheresis machines, cell therapy devices, and other products. The Fresenius Helios segment provides clinical and nursing care facilities. The Fresenius Vamed segment provides services for hospitals and other healthcare facilities. This segment also offers operational management of healthcare facilities and provides services to patients. The company was formerly known as Fresenius SE and changed its name to Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in January 2011. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Bad Homburg vor der Höhe, Germany.

