Analyzing Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) & Tidewater (NYSE:TDW)

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) and Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) are both mid-cap energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

54.0% of Antero Midstream shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.1% of Tidewater shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Antero Midstream shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.3% of Tidewater shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Antero Midstream and Tidewater”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Antero Midstream $1.11 billion 7.39 $400.89 million $0.87 19.60 Tidewater $1.35 billion 1.91 $180.66 million $3.34 15.54

Antero Midstream has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Tidewater. Tidewater is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Antero Midstream, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Antero Midstream has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tidewater has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Antero Midstream and Tidewater’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Antero Midstream 37.35% 19.75% 7.24% Tidewater 12.98% 15.97% 8.52%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Antero Midstream and Tidewater, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Antero Midstream 1 0 1 0 2.00 Tidewater 0 3 2 0 2.40

Antero Midstream presently has a consensus price target of $17.00, indicating a potential downside of 0.32%. Tidewater has a consensus price target of $69.33, indicating a potential upside of 33.61%. Given Tidewater’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Tidewater is more favorable than Antero Midstream.

Summary

Tidewater beats Antero Midstream on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio. The Water Handling segment delivers fresh water from sources, including the Ohio River, local reservoirs, and various regional waterways; uses water handling systems to transport flowback and produced water; and offers pumping stations, water storage, and blending facilities. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About Tidewater

Tidewater Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore support vessels and marine support services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore oil and gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying. The company operates anchor handling towing supply vessels, platform supply vessels, crew boats, utility vessels, and offshore tugs. The company serves integrated and independent oil and gas exploration, field development, and production companies; mid-sized and smaller independent exploration and production companies; foreign government-owned or government-controlled organizations, and other related companies; offshore drilling contractors; and other companies, such as offshore construction, windfarm development, diving, and well stimulation companies. Tidewater Inc. was incorporated in 1956 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

