Alteri Wealth LLC Raises Stock Position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC)

Alteri Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,429 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,861 shares during the period. Alteri Wealth LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund were worth $808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,334 shares during the last quarter. Channel Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Channel Wealth LLC now owns 82,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 4,028 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 4,875 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 53,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 5,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 5,195 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.99% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of MUC opened at $10.08 on Friday. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.97 and a 1-year high of $11.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.55.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Dividend Announcement

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0535 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 15th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.

