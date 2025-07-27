Alteri Wealth LLC Purchases 194 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Alteri Wealth LLC boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 19.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Alteri Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIA. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 48,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,533,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 178.4% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. 37.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DIA opened at $449.02 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $433.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $425.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.55 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.94. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $366.32 and a fifty-two week high of $451.55.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

