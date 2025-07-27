Alteri Wealth LLC Purchases 16,665 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Alteri Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 79.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,654 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,665 shares during the quarter. Alteri Wealth LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 53,432,827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,216,665,000 after purchasing an additional 12,881,578 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 78,148,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,779,438,000 after purchasing an additional 10,945,679 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 47,651,898 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,085,034,000 after purchasing an additional 7,347,354 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $160,747,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,632,607 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $424,264,000 after purchasing an additional 5,329,647 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:T opened at $28.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.42. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $18.64 and a one year high of $29.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.65.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $30.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.44 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 10.29%. AT&T’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.07%.

T has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res cut AT&T from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on AT&T from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective (up from $30.00) on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.66.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

