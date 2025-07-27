Alteri Wealth LLC Lowers Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Alteri Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. Alteri Wealth LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Investment Management Corp VA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Curat Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $434.07 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $267.30 and a 52-week high of $434.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $377.02 and a 200-day moving average of $351.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.35 by ($0.10). Caterpillar had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 53.77%. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 21st. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 29.43%.

Insider Activity

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan purchased 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $320.70 per share, with a total value of $120,262.50. Following the transaction, the director owned 6,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,133,617.10. This trade represents a 5.97% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $395.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. UBS Group upgraded Caterpillar from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $272.00 to $357.00 in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Melius Research upgraded Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Caterpillar from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $396.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $419.33.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

See Also

