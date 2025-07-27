Alteri Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Alteri Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 26.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,209 shares during the period. Alteri Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Coastline Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TLT opened at $86.43 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.83. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $83.29 and a 12 month high of $101.64. The company has a market capitalization of $47.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.06.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.3283 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. This is a positive change from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.32.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

