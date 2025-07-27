Alteri Wealth LLC Acquires 805 Shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH)

Alteri Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,221 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. Alteri Wealth LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 12,079 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,285,077 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $84,288,000 after buying an additional 24,846 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 4,855 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 41,166 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,700,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 1st quarter worth $586,000. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on APH. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a report on Friday, July 11th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 22nd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $102.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.23.

Amphenol Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of APH stock opened at $104.96 on Friday. Amphenol Corporation has a 52-week low of $54.77 and a 52-week high of $108.85. The stock has a market cap of $126.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $95.00 and a 200-day moving average of $78.46.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.15. Amphenol had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 30.58%. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th were paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 17th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is 26.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphenol

In related news, insider Luc Walter sold 286,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.43, for a total transaction of $26,148,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 451,790 shares in the company, valued at $41,307,159.70. This trade represents a 38.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael R. Ivas sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total transaction of $3,551,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 152,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,532,661.48. This trade represents a 20.79% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 799,500 shares of company stock worth $70,053,885. Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Recommended Stories

