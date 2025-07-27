Alteri Wealth LLC Acquires 2,128 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Alteri Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 24.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,663 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares during the period. Alteri Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF were worth $633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 1,071.1% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth $36,000. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 63.7% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

VGIT opened at $59.34 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.40 and a fifty-two week high of $60.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.17 and a 200-day moving average of $58.93.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1879 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.