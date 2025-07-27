Alteri Wealth LLC Acquires 101 Shares of The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL)

Alteri Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,653 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the quarter. Alteri Wealth LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in Allstate by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,630 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Vantage Point Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Vantage Point Financial LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its position in Allstate by 0.7% in the first quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 8,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,558,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Allstate by 0.3% during the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 20,586 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,262,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC lifted its position in shares of Allstate by 1.7% during the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 3,552 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ALL opened at $195.85 on Friday. The Allstate Corporation has a 52-week low of $166.46 and a 52-week high of $213.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $199.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.91. The stock has a market cap of $51.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.98 by ($0.45). Allstate had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 24.62%. The business had revenue of $14.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Allstate Corporation will post 18.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.32%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price (up from $240.00) on shares of Allstate in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on Allstate from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Allstate from $217.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Allstate from $235.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Allstate in a research note on Friday, June 6th. They set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Allstate currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.07.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

