Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:QMOM) Shares Bought by Advantage Trust Co

Advantage Trust Co raised its stake in Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:QMOM – Free Report) by 141.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,358 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,143 shares during the quarter. Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Momentum ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Advantage Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Advantage Trust Co’s holdings in Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Momentum ETF were worth $2,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $263,000.

Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Momentum ETF Stock Performance

Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Momentum ETF stock opened at $63.88 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.91. Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $49.78 and a 1 year high of $72.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $344.95 million, a P/E ratio of 27.79 and a beta of 1.08.

Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Momentum ETF Profile

The Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Momentum ETF (QMOM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the QMOM-US – No underlying index. The fund is an active, equal-weighted portfolio of US stocks, screened for their strong and consistent momentum. QMOM was launched on Dec 2, 2015 and is issued by Alpha Architect.

