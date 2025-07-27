Affinity Bancshares (NASDAQ:AFBI) Announces Earnings Results

Affinity Bancshares (NASDAQ:AFBI – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $8.32 million for the quarter. Affinity Bancshares had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 5.02%.
Affinity Bancshares stock opened at $18.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.29 million, a PE ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 0.31. Affinity Bancshares has a 1-year low of $17.00 and a 1-year high of $22.50.
In other news, EVP Clark Nelson sold 9,473 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.21, for a total value of $172,503.33. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 14,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,458.02. This represents a 38.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 12.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Affinity Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Affinity Bank that provides various banking products and services in Georgia. The company offers various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as Kasasa (rewards) deposit program for checking accounts with interest rates or cash-back rewards.
